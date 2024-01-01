Ten Hag unhappy with Man Utd friendly defeat at Rosenborg: No excuses

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag admitted some disappointment with their preseason defeat at Rosenborg.

United were beaten 1-0 in their first friendly of the summer via a RBK goal scored by Noah Holm.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ten Hag later told MUTV: "The result is not secondary. But of course we play in pre-season, but at Manchester United the standard has to be winning games and definitely not to lose games. If you can't win don't lose the games but we did in the end, in the last seconds of the game. Of course the performance is more important but we know the performance was below standard.

"I think there was so many bad tackles in the first half. I thought they stopped really big opportunities when we were to the counter attacks. We got some big knocks but I think as I see now they will recover for training tomorrow."

"We can talk and make good on everything that was bad, but I am not that guy. I have seen that this is not the standard for top football. In top football we have much higher standards, as an individual you must make sure you are fit. I know you cannot be match fit in this moment, so we need these games to get there. I know we are playing against players who are already going in their lead, they have a much higher fitness level but still we are Man United and players from Man United should perform better."

On the performance of his young players, Ten Hag added: "That is what I am used to at United and this is the case, they are looking to listen and they want to transfer that (to the pitch). It didn't work today but the attitude once you transfer, in the coaching they are always listening but it was also clear today that they didn't transfer it to the pitch."