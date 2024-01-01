Man Utd name squad for Rosenborg friendly; Hannibal and Mount included

United will face Rosenborg on Monday. Hannibal Mejbri and Mason Mount have been included.
On Sunday afternoon, a statement released on the club's website read: "Harry Maguire is continuing to work on his recovery from injury at Carrington.
READ MORE: £29m asking price, wild card and Malacia mystery - left-back verdict
READ MORE: Omar Berrada makes three Man United promises and transfer window vow
"Andre Onana, Victor Lindelof, Amad, Antony and Jadon Sancho are all working on their fitness at the training ground in line with individual schedules."
The full squad for the fixture is below:
GOALKEEPERS
Elyh Harrison
Dermot Mee
Radek Vitek
DEFENDERS
Harry Amass
Sonny Aljofree
Rhys Bennett
Jonny Evans
Will Fish
Louis Jackson
Sam Murray
Habeeb Ogunneye
Maximillian Oyedele
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
MIDFIELDERS
Casemiro
Toby Collyer
Jack Fletcher
Hannibal
Samuel Mather
Mason Mount
James Scanlon
Ethan Williams
FORWARDS
Ethan Ennis
Joe Hugill
Marcus Rashford
Ethan Wheatley