Man Utd name squad for Rosenborg friendly; Hannibal and Mount included

Manchester United have named their squad for their trip to Norway.

United will face Rosenborg on Monday. Hannibal Mejbri and Mason Mount have been included.

On Sunday afternoon, a statement released on the club's website read: "Harry Maguire is continuing to work on his recovery from injury at Carrington.

"Andre Onana, Victor Lindelof, Amad, Antony and Jadon Sancho are all working on their fitness at the training ground in line with individual schedules."

The full squad for the fixture is below:

GOALKEEPERS

Elyh Harrison

Dermot Mee

Radek Vitek

DEFENDERS

Harry Amass

Sonny Aljofree

Rhys Bennett

Jonny Evans

Will Fish

Louis Jackson

Sam Murray

Habeeb Ogunneye

Maximillian Oyedele

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

MIDFIELDERS

Casemiro

Toby Collyer

Jack Fletcher

Hannibal

Samuel Mather

Mason Mount

James Scanlon

Ethan Williams

FORWARDS

Ethan Ennis

Joe Hugill

Marcus Rashford

Ethan Wheatley