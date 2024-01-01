Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd surprised by Rashford comments after not starting against Palace
REVEALED: Why Man Utd passed on Toney
Southampton boss Martin: Ramsdale? It makes me sick
Man City boss Guardiola reveals Arteta text after fiery Arsenal draw

Ten Hag unhappy as Man Utd held by Twente

Ten Hag unhappy as Man Utd held by Twente
Ten Hag unhappy as Man Utd held by TwenteAction Plus
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag urged calm after their 1-1 draw with Europa League opponents FC Twente.

Christian Eriksen had United ahead in the first-half before Sam Lammers struck in the second period.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"We kept them alive, 1-0 up, controlling the game you have to be consistent and keep going. In the second half we dropped the level, gave the goal away," Ten Hag said.

"We didn't finish it off, we had to go for the second goal and so they stay alive and we get punished with a mistake from ourselves.

The goal it’s team, a player of Twente can dribble through the pitch without stopping. We can't give a goal away like this.

"We have seen again you have to keep going for the whole game, once 1-0 up you have to keep going, go for the second."

On the Europa League: "It’s the first game, it’s very important you get a win."

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester UnitedTwente
Related Articles
Son says Spurs future is bright with the likes of Moore in the academy
McClaren says Ten Hag's Dutch signings are smart for Man Utd
McClaren says Man Utd veteran Casemiro was stunned by Ten Hag's tactical knowledge