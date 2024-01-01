Ten Hag unhappy as Man Utd held by Twente

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag urged calm after their 1-1 draw with Europa League opponents FC Twente.

Christian Eriksen had United ahead in the first-half before Sam Lammers struck in the second period.

"We kept them alive, 1-0 up, controlling the game you have to be consistent and keep going. In the second half we dropped the level, gave the goal away," Ten Hag said.

"We didn't finish it off, we had to go for the second goal and so they stay alive and we get punished with a mistake from ourselves.

The goal it’s team, a player of Twente can dribble through the pitch without stopping. We can't give a goal away like this.

"We have seen again you have to keep going for the whole game, once 1-0 up you have to keep going, go for the second."

On the Europa League: "It’s the first game, it’s very important you get a win."