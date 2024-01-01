McClaren says Man Utd veteran Casemiro was stunned by Ten Hag's tactical knowledge

McClaren says Casemiro was stunned by Ten Hag's tactical knowledge

Manchester United veteran Casemiro was left stunned by the tactical knowledge of their manager.

That is the view of Steve McClaren, who worked at United under Ten Hag for two seasons.

McClaren, a former England manager, spoke about how the ex-Real Madrid star was impressed with Ten Hag when he first signed in 2022.

McClaren told the Telegraph: “Casemiro couldn’t believe the detail and the tactical knowledge that he (Ten Hag) had. He (Casemiro) thought he had seen it all at Real Madrid.

“That’s what I valued in that first year at Twente. Erik helped me bed into the club.

“Every session planned, every drinks’ break. Meticulous. (Even down to) What you had to wear. Socks up or down.”