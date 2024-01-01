Ten Hag thinks Yoro will be back soon to lead Man Utd to success

Ten Hag thinks Yoro will be back soon to lead Man Utd to success

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes new signing Leny Yoro will come back stronger.

The French defender has sustained a metatarsal injury, which required surgery.

Advertisement Advertisement

Yoro will be out for up to three months, but Ten Hag is excited to work with him when he does return.

"This is one of the reasons why we signed him, he's very mature and has a great personality. He is dealing with it (the injury), looking forward and being bright," he told Sky Sports.

"He is being positive. He's already started his rehab. There is a fire burning there and as I've said, for his age he is very mature. He won't get distracted and he knows what he wants.

"He knows what he wants to go and I'm sure he'll be returning as soon as possible and will be supportive of the team winning games and trophies.

"You (the players) need heart and you need head, both traits are very important, so we need both things right to form a team and in a team you need different skillsets, but personality, mentality and character are very important to construct a winning team."