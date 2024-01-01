Ten Hag tells Man Utd youngsters: What I want to see from you

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has spoken about the success of Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo this summer.

The two youngsters had impressive tournaments at the Copa America and Euro 2024 respectively.

Garnacho was a bit part player for Argentina, who won the tournament by beating Colombia in the final on Sunday.

Ten Hag, referring to the club's academy players, said: "At least, I want to see they're acting like Manchester United (players), so hard to beat, team spirit, showing energy, intensity.

"That is the least I expect, but I told them in my team talk, which I gave yesterday, look at the Copa America final involving Alejandro Garnacho.

"Unfortunately, he didn't play and that's his next challenge, to become a starting XI player, like Lisandro Martinez has, and the Euro final yesterday with Kobbie Mainoo.

"Last season in the same game (first pre-season match), Kobbie Mainoo was part of it, so for them it's also possible, but they have to earn the right to play in the first-team of Manchester United.

“You don't get it - you have to earn it. We have a mixed group and the senior players must get match fitness and guide the youngsters, help and support them."