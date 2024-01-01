Zirkzee admits letting Mainoo know about Man Utd move

Zirkee's move from Bologna was confirmed on Sunday.
He was seen in conversation with Mainoo after England's Euros semifinal win against Holland and he told club media yesterday: "Yeah, he just asked if I was coming. I said 'see you soon after the final'."
Zirkzee also said: "Having had discussions with the manager and the leaders of the club I know how exciting the future is going to be here and I cannot wait to play my part in achieving success for Manchester United.
"I am a player who has always dedicated everything to winning; I'm ready for this next challenge, to go to another level in my career and win more trophies. It is a privilege to join such an iconic club. I have to take a short break now after being with the national team, but I'll be coming back ready to make an impact straight away."