Ten Hag teases Man Utd fans over late signings; discusses Pellistri sale

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag has spoken about the club’s transfer plans.

The Red Devils have already secured several big signings this summer, including Joshua Zirzkee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs De Ligt, and Noussair Mazraoui.

When asked about exits such as Victor Lindelof, Facundo Pellistri and Jadon Sancho and arrivals, Ten Hag stated: "Just be patient, just sit and wait. We are working very hard and we will always try to make the best squad possible.

“So we have a couple of days and the approach will always be improvement. As long as we have the opportunity, we will look for it and, in this moment, of course I cannot tell any news. When we have news, we will bring it."

On Facundo Pellistri leaving for Panathinaikos, he added: "He is a very talented player, progressed very well last season but we have a lot of competition in the wide areas. We looked at what we needed as a squad but also every player needs a different perspective.

“In this moment, we had many players to compete in those positions and we couldn't give him the right perspective. In this club, he was a very good player, high potential, but what he needs is games to improve and progress. He will get the opportunity at Panathinaikos and we will follow the process."