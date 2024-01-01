Tribal Football
Most Read
Rene Meulensteen exclusive: Man Utd buying Ugarte; finding Shaw replacement; a new role for Lisandro?
Arsenal want Atalanta forward in £40M push
Pardew: I know where Brentford striker Toney wants to go
Man Utd could bid for unwanted Chelsea star

Ten Hag teases Man Utd fans over late signings; discusses Pellistri sale

Ten Hag teases Man Utd fans over late signings; discusses Pellistri sale
Ten Hag teases Man Utd fans over late signings; discusses Pellistri sale
Ten Hag teases Man Utd fans over late signings; discusses Pellistri saleAction Plus
Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag has spoken about the club’s transfer plans.

The Red Devils have already secured several big signings this summer, including Joshua Zirzkee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs De Ligt, and Noussair Mazraoui.

Advertisement
Advertisement

When asked about exits such as Victor Lindelof, Facundo Pellistri and Jadon Sancho and arrivals, Ten Hag stated: "Just be patient, just sit and wait. We are working very hard and we will always try to make the best squad possible. 

“So we have a couple of days  and the approach will always be improvement. As long as we have the opportunity, we will look for it and, in this moment, of course I cannot tell any news. When we have news, we will bring it."

On Facundo Pellistri leaving for Panathinaikos, he added: "He is a very talented player,   progressed very well last season but we have a lot of competition in the wide areas. We looked at what we needed as a squad but also every player needs a different perspective. 

“In this moment, we had many players to compete in those positions and we couldn't give him the right perspective. In this club, he was a very good player,   high potential, but what he needs is games to improve and progress. He will get the opportunity at Panathinaikos and we will follow the process."

Mentions
Premier LeaguePellistri FacundoManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Pellistri pushes to leave Man Utd
Panathinaikos in advanced talks for Man Utd winger Pellistri
Man Utd winger Pellistri welcomes Panathinaikos interest