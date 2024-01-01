Man Utd winger Pellistri welcomes Panathinaikos interest

Manchester United and Uruguay winger Facundo Pellistri wants to move for regular football.

The right sided attacker is not enjoying the best of time at club level, despite being an international regular.

Per Prasinoforos.gr, Pellistri is said to be 'open' to joining Greek outfit Panathinaikos.

The winger has barely played for the Red Devils since joining in 2020 as a youngster.

He will be aware that another loan or even a permanent exit is needed to resurrect his career.

Panathinaikos want to sign him on a permanent deal and are hoping to agree a fee with United.