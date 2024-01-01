Tribal Football
Ten Hag talks imminent return of two Man Utd stars ahead of Porto clash

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has given a positive update on Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia during Wednesday evening’s press conference ahead of the club's Europa League match against FC Porto.

The Dutch manager confirmed both defenders should return to action after the international break next week which will come after what might be a crucial game against Aston Villa as he looks to revive the club’s poor form and protect his role as head coach.

He spoke about the return of the fullbacks, who he says will bring a huge boost to the squad. 

“On the left-back, they are improving but we hope Luke Shaw can return after the international break quickly,” explained the manager in his press conference on Wednesday evening.  

Providing more details on the talented duo, he continued: “I don't know if it's the first game, we're hoping for (it), but I can't, in this moment, tell this with 100 per cent security. 

“But, yeah, from now on, we have two-and-a-half weeks to work to that point. And, shortly after, he'll be there.

Tyrell is making good progress on the pitch but has to make the step to full team training.” 

