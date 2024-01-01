Ten Hag says Man Utd's poor start is nothing for him "to panic about"

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has brushed off claims of pressure over his role after a disappointing start so far for the club.

United have won just three of their nine fixtures across all competitions this season and have scored just 5 goals in 6 games which has left the club 13th in the Premier League table.

Despite the club’s poor start the Dutch manager believes this season can be a “success” as he spoke to Sky Sports on Monday.

"Nothing is easy, but this is nothing for me to panic about. We can sort (the problems) out, this team can sort this out."

Last season United finished eighth which is their lowest-ever Premier League finish but with an FA Cup under his belt Ten Hag secured a new contract which many have questioned after this season's poor start.

"We created a togetherness in the summer with the ownership and the leadership," Ten Hag said as he spoke on the state of the club.

"We made this agreement, and we were all behind it. We know the strategy (is to bring in) young players in a transition period.

"They also know in May in all my last six seasons there were always trophies and that is what we are aiming for."

United face a trip to Porto in the Europa League on Thursday night then travel to Villa Park to face an in-form Aston Villa side which could decide the fate of Ten Hag despite his positive outlook.