Ten Hag spotted in Manchester after Man Utd sacking as Amorim steps in

Former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was spotted back in Manchester this week.

Ten Hag may have been fired by the Red Devils, but he has not given up all his connections in the city.

He was dining at an Italian restaurant near his home, where he may have been clearing out his belongings, per Manchester Evening News.

Ten Hag was fired at the end of October, with Ruud van Nistelrooy serving as interim for four matches.

The Red Devils will now have Ruben Amorim in charge when they take on Ipswich Town on Sunday.

The Portuguese has brought in his entire coaching team from Sporting CP as well

