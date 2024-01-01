Ten Hag says penalty goal will give Anthony confidence he needed

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag was pleased with Antony's performance in midweek.

The Brazilian put in an impressive creative display in a 7-0 win over Barnsley in the Carabao Cup third round.

Advertisement Advertisement

Antony, who got his first start of the season, won a penalty and scored the resulting spot kick.

"I think they are very ambitious," Ten Hag said of all his forwards.

"Very hungry, but you can see they give each other the ball. They want to also give assists and also give each other the opportunity to score a goal.

“Like the penalty, when Antony needs some confidence, then Rashy gives the pen to Antony, which is good in a team that they are with each other, they are together.

"It seems how this team is together. Antony has some difficulties because he has to fight for his place and then the players decided themselves they want to encourage him and give him some confidence.

“They want to show you are also part of this. We are together. It's a long season and we need everyone."