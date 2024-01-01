Man Utd captain Fernandes: We must go to Porto to win

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes says they must go to Europa League opponents Porto to win.

United need to bounce back after Sunday's home collapse to Tottenham and the midweek home draw against Twente.

"It's a side that always does really well in Europe, we have to be aware of that," Fernandes told MUTV.

"It's a team that has a great spirit, improving a lot in the last few games, even if they lost the last game in the Europa League.

"It is a team that has been improving under their new manager," he added, referring to Vitor Bruno.

"We expect a really difficult game there, but we go there to win because it’s everything that we have to think about."