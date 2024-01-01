Ten Hag says Malacia is "making big steps" towards Man Utd comeback

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag may soon have an extra left-back option.

The Red Devils are set to welcome Tyrell Malacia back to team training after more than a year.

The Dutchman has not been involved since May 2023, having undergone two operations on a knee issue.

“Of course, we want to motivate him to return, but it’s not so easy when you are so long away," Ten Hag told reporters.

"Over a season now from an injury to return, but he’s working very hard, he’s progressing really well in this moment.

"He’s making big steps, so we think, at short notice, we can expect him in the team training, and he is a talent, it’s natural I expect also, soon, he can return into games then."