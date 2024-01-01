Ten Hag satisfied after Man Utd win late against Fulham

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was satisfied with their opening night win against Fulham.

New signing Josh Zirkzee struck an 87th minute effort for the 1-0 win.

Ten Hag later said: "I think the performance was OK. The win is very pleasing, To start the season with a win is always important. We are not ready as a squad, as a team, many players are not up to full fitness. We only had 10 days with this team training together.

"I expect more from this team, but we have a foundation we can build on.

"The performance is good, over 90 minutes of course there is room for improvement. But I think all over the performance and execution of the game plan was very good."

On Zirkzee's goal, he said: "It was very important to get the first goal as a striker. For him it is very pleasing because strikers have to score. That is the first ability you have to show when you come as a striker to a new club.

"Of course trophies we take on board, that is for the history, no-one can take this away from you. We start on zero going into the next season and we are very ambitious, we want to win more trophies. We want to compete in every league we play in and now we have a platform."