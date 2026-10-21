Ten Hag reveals failed Garnacho bid during Leverkusen spell

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has continued to reveal his transfer tales before and after joining the club.

The Dutchman has already spoken firmly over his frustration at the Red Devils hierarchy selling Scott McTominay in the summer of 2024 with the Scotland international moving on to Napoli for a fee reported at around £25.7M.

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Alongside his annoyance at certain players being sold during his time in Manchester, Ten Hag has also opened up on his dealing with the club since his departure.

Ten Hag was sacked after just three games in charge of Bayer Leverkusen at the start of last season and he's revealed United rejected his offer to sign Alejandro Garnacho - who was later sold to Chelsea.

"I told him, 'Come to Leverkusen'. But luckily he didn't. He wanted to stay in England. I understand, the best league, so he said no.

"He's a character, you have to manage him, but I had a strong connection with him.

"But it's also up to him, of course, but he needs a coach, a particular coach, who will give him trust, who will give him love. He needs the love, definitely. But he's an amazing player. What's so special about him is he can run all day, high volume at really high speed."