Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Nigeria beat Puerto Rico to revive U17 World Cup hopes

How Da Cruz compares with previous Kaizer Chiefs coaches?

All Time Ballon d’Or nominees announced including Messi, Ronaldo, Cruyff, Platini and R9

Real Madrid press English giants for Super League compensation

Most read on Flashscore News

Champions League LIVE: Man Utd visiting Como as Lille host Galatasaray in early games

Salah scores again to fire Trabzonspor to big win over Besiktas

'I need to find way back to myself': Elina Svitolina divorcing Gael Monfils

Chinese badminton star ends career under very bizarre circumstances

Ten Hag reveals failed Garnacho bid during Leverkusen spell

Aston Villa loanee Alejandro Garnacho.
Aston Villa loanee Alejandro Garnacho.Profimedia

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has continued to reveal his transfer tales before and after joining the club.

The Dutchman has already spoken firmly over his frustration at the Red Devils hierarchy selling Scott McTominay in the summer of 2024 with the Scotland international moving on to Napoli for a fee reported at around £25.7M.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Alongside his annoyance at certain players being sold during his time in Manchester, Ten Hag has also opened up on his dealing with the club since his departure.

Ten Hag was sacked after just three games in charge of Bayer Leverkusen at the start of last season and he's revealed United rejected his offer to sign Alejandro Garnacho - who was later sold to Chelsea.

"I told him, 'Come to Leverkusen'. But luckily he didn't. He wanted to stay in England. I understand, the best league, so he said no.

"He's a character, you have to manage him, but I had a strong connection with him.

"But it's also up to him, of course, but he needs a coach, a particular coach, who will give him trust, who will give him love. He needs the love, definitely. But he's an amazing player. What's so special about him is he can run all day, high volume at really high speed."

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Alejandro GarnachoBayer LeverkusenManchester UnitedPremier LeagueFootball transfers

Related Articles

Mateta chases Man United move in January

Man United make final Lisandro Martinez future decision

Man United ready to revive Lewis Hall deal in 2027