Man United ready to revive Lewis Hall deal in 2027

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Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall.
Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall.Profimedia

Lewis Hall could be offered a fresh transfer exit from Newcastle United in 2027 as Manchester United plan a renewed offer for him.

Despite a summer of speculation linking him with an exit from Tyneside, Hall penned a new long-term deal with the Magpies until 2031, ending the Red Devils chances of a deal before the 2026/27 campaign.

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Following his call to renew, boyhood Newcastle fan Hall revealed the choice was a no-brainer as he looks to the future at St. James' Park.

“No, honestly, it (transfer interest) didn't affect me. I guess whenever you're linked to another team, you know you're doing something right. I guess it's just credit to your own performances and how you are as a player, how you are as a person."

Hall's position is a blow to United's ongoing interest in the former Chelsea defender, and as left-back remains as a problem position for Michael Carrick, reports from I News claim there will be a second offer.

Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez are due to move on as free agents next summer, and Luke Shaw could follow, leaving Carrick very short in defence.

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