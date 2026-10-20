Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Manzambi snubs Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern interest

Mourinho sends brutal message to Alexander-Arnold as he is benched and forgotten again

Flick plots emergency defensive solution for PSG showdown

Chelsea's Penders poised to seize chance after Martinez injury

Most read on Flashscore News

Salah scores again to fire Trabzonspor to big win over Besiktas

'I need to find way back to myself': Elina Svitolina divorcing Gael Monfils

Cristiano Ronaldo handed 30-day suspension and €255 fine for leaving Portugal camp

French world champion ends Antonsen's dream of world No. 1 spot in Denmark Open final

Ten Hag says Man Utd should never have sold McTominay: We don't have scoring abilities!

Ten Hag says Man Utd should never have sold McTominay: We don't have scoring abilities!
Ten Hag says Man Utd should never have sold McTominay: We don't have scoring abilities!REUTERS

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has spoken on how he tried to keep Scott McTominay at the side.

McTominay's departure from the Red Devils in the summer of 2024 became a classic example of a player leaving Old Trafford and flourishing for another club.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Scottish international who led his nation to the World Cup over the summer, was sold to Napoli for a fee reported at around £25.7M and not only won the league title but was named Serie A player of the year.

He grabbed 12 goals and 6 assists in 34 Serie A appearances during that campaign under Antonio Conte as Napoli dominated Italian football.

Speaking in a viral interview with The Athletic this week, Ten Hag admitted that he tried to stop McTominay from leaving before he wasn't backed by the United board.

"I make an argument, a reason: we don't have scoring abilities. Scott brings scoring abilities and great mentality. He has United in all his veins. So when they bring up the subject, 'No'. And in the end, they sold him. I got, of course, very embarrassed and disappointed," the former Ajax coach added.

On his departure: "I wouldn't go on with only one year left," Ten Hag explains. "So I said, 'I need an extra year, and we have to do it together'. They promised me loyalty, they promised me backing, they promised communication, that we get aligned. We spoke about the issues. But the promises, they didn't keep. That's why I got disappointed."

Since McTominay departed, United have won no major trophies and now sit 13th in the Premier League under manager Michael Carrick.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Serie AScott McTominayChristian EriksenAntonio ConteManchester UnitedNapoliPremier LeagueFootball transfers

Related Articles

Real Madrid to make a move for McTominay? Mourinho seeks reunion with Napoli star

Conte reveals desire to return to the Premier League and drops big Man Utd hint

Antonio Conte to join Man Utd? Iconic Premier League manager drops hint on future