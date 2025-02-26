Ten Hag ponders whether Man Utd his last job in football

Erik ten Hag has suggested he may never return to management following his dismissal from Manchester United last year.

The Dutchman took charge at Old Trafford in 2022 after a successful tenure at Ajax but faced constant speculation about his future due to inconsistent performances and disappointing results.

Despite his struggles, he guided United to silverware, winning the Carabao Cup in his first season and adding an FA Cup triumph before his departure in October.

"There are so many other things I could do," Ten Hag said on the SEG Stories podcast.

"Maybe in football, in a new position as a manager. That’s an option. And maybe something completely different.

"I’ve been working with my brothers lately. We have our own company. Or rather: they have their own company.

“But we also run a company together with our father. That’s also something I love to do I can now give that more attention and it’s also a lot of fun."