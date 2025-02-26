Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: The two stars Real Madrid will seek to buy if Vinicius Jr sold
Echeverri in line for Man City debut
Yamal and Barcelona reach terms as agent Mendes sends message to Florentino
Man City ready to make £124M bid for Real Madrid's Rodrygo this summer

Ten Hag ponders whether Man Utd his last job in football

Ansser Sadiq
Ten Hag ponders whether Man Utd his last job in football
Ten Hag ponders whether Man Utd his last job in footballAction Plus
Erik ten Hag has suggested he may never return to management following his dismissal from Manchester United last year.

The Dutchman took charge at Old Trafford in 2022 after a successful tenure at Ajax but faced constant speculation about his future due to inconsistent performances and disappointing results.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Despite his struggles, he guided United to silverware, winning the Carabao Cup in his first season and adding an FA Cup triumph before his departure in October.

"There are so many other things I could do," Ten Hag said on the SEG Stories podcast. 

"Maybe in football, in a new position as a manager. That’s an option. And maybe something completely different.

"I’ve been working with my brothers lately. We have our own company. Or rather: they have their own company. 

“But we also run a company together with our father. That’s also something I love to do I can now give that more attention and it’s also a lot of fun."

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester Unitedten Hag Erik
Related Articles
Ex-Man Utd boss Ten Hag threatened to send Rashford to Macclesfied
Vivell agrees new deal with Man Utd
Everton boss Moyes says no contract discussions will start until relegation is avoided