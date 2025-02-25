Tribal Football
Vivell agrees new deal with Man Utd

Paul Vegas
Christopher Vivell has become Manchester United's director of recruitment on a full-time basis.

Vivell had been acting on a short-term deal after his appointment in the summer to assist former technical director Dan Ashworth.

The Daily Mail says he has now agreed a multi-year contract.

Vivell was technical director of Chelsea for less than a year during the 2022/23 season.

He is now set to lead United's transfers and also continue to restructure their scouting system.

