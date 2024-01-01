Ten Hag pleased Rashford maintained goalscoring form in Man Utd Cup win

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has praised striker Marcus Rashford.

The forward has looked back to his best in recent weeks, netting against Southampton and twice in a 7-0 win over Barnsley in midweek.

Advertisement Advertisement

As United progressed to the Carabao Cup fourth round, Ten Hag talked about his confidence in Rashford.

He stated: “In my first season, also he had this vibe and this good mood. When I see Marcus Rashford, I’m composed and I’m confident that he will score.

“I think last season was, for everyone, difficult but, in the end, we were able to win a trophy last season, you can’t forget this. But by the end, we found our targets, we hit the targets we wanted to get and this is what we aim for this season as well.

“We want to progress and be better, we are very ambitious, we want to go forward as a team. Also individual players, Marcus Rashford wants to score goals and that is what I saw. But not only Marcus Rashford, it’s the whole team and they are really hungry looking for goals.”