Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd boss Ten Hag says young defender could follow the path of Mainoo
Slot admits mixed emotions after Liverpool thump Man Utd in South Carolina
Man Utd medical "booked" for Bayern Munich fullback Mazraoui
Real Madrid keeper Courtois sends Lunin message after Barcelona defeat

Ten Hag on Man Utd transfer plans: Leadership are on it

Ten Hag on Man Utd transfer plans: Leadership are on it
Ten Hag on Man Utd transfer plans: Leadership are on it
Ten Hag on Man Utd transfer plans: Leadership are on itAction Plus
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag admits he hopes to see more signings made this month.

So far, United have added Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro to Ten Hag's squad.

Advertisement
Advertisement

After defeat to Liverpool in the US, Ten Hag was asked if he expected more new arrivals.

“It is always difficult to say,” said Ten Hag “We hope. We are always looking and this new leadership team is really eager to do business and to make deals.

"They are on it.

“But we have to wait if the timing is there and if the opportunities are there.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd and PSG continue Ugarte negotiations
DONE DEAL: QPR sign Varane from Sporting Gijon
Brentford boss Frank offers update (sort of!) on Toney