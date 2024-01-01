Ten Hag on Man Utd transfer plans: Leadership are on it

Ten Hag on Man Utd transfer plans: Leadership are on it

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag admits he hopes to see more signings made this month.

So far, United have added Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro to Ten Hag's squad.

Advertisement Advertisement

After defeat to Liverpool in the US, Ten Hag was asked if he expected more new arrivals.

“It is always difficult to say,” said Ten Hag “We hope. We are always looking and this new leadership team is really eager to do business and to make deals.

"They are on it.

“But we have to wait if the timing is there and if the opportunities are there.”