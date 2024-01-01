Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd midfielder hands in transfer request as Celtic interest grows
Man Utd given "green light" to sign young Brighton striker
Man Utd and PSG discuss Sancho, Ugarte deals
Victor Osimhen & Chelsea? How one of the game's great strikers has dropped into their arms

Ten Hag: Man Utd not ready for Fulham Prem kickoff

Ten Hag: Man Utd not ready for Fulham Prem kickoff
Ten Hag: Man Utd not ready for Fulham Prem kickoff
Ten Hag: Man Utd not ready for Fulham Prem kickoffProfimedia
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag concedes his squad isn't ready for tonight's Premier League kickoff against Fulham.

Ten Hag admits they're short of numbers and fitness facing the Cottagers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"The team is not ready but the league starts," said Ten Hag. “There are more managers who definitely have this problem but we have to make a start.

“We can’t hide from it. We can’t run away from it. We have to deal with it.”

He also said: "It's not about the players who are not available.

"It's also what I said always last season: it's about the players who are available and we have a good group, we can make a strong selection."

Mentions
Premier LeagueFulhamManchester United
Related Articles
Berrada on joining Man Utd and the "excellent talents" that have moved to the club so far
Chelsea defender Adarabioyo: Man Utd's interest...?
Fulham table new offer for Man Utd midfielder McTominay