Ten Hag: Man Utd not ready for Fulham Prem kickoff

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag concedes his squad isn't ready for tonight's Premier League kickoff against Fulham.

Ten Hag admits they're short of numbers and fitness facing the Cottagers.

"The team is not ready but the league starts," said Ten Hag. “There are more managers who definitely have this problem but we have to make a start.

“We can’t hide from it. We can’t run away from it. We have to deal with it.”

He also said: "It's not about the players who are not available.

"It's also what I said always last season: it's about the players who are available and we have a good group, we can make a strong selection."