Man Utd boss Ten Hag welcomes new coaches Van Nistelrooy, Hake
Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag praised his new coaching setup.

The Dutchman has gotten the chance to bring in two of countrymen into the club.

United will have Rene Hake and Ruud van Nistelrooy as assistant managers next term.

Ten Hag, who is the first-team manager, said: “I am delighted that Rene and Ruud have agreed to join our project, adding a wealth of experience, knowledge and new energy to the staff. 

“Now is a good time to refresh the coaching team as we look to build on the achievements of the past two years and push to the next level.”

The Dutchman has seen his longtime assistant Mitchell van der Gaag leave for a new chapter in his career.

