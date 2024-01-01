Man Utd boss Ten Hag lunches with Van Nistelrooy and Hake

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag welcomed his new coaching staff this week.

The Dutchman is joined by two of his countrymen for the new season in Ruud van Nistelrooy and Rene Hake.

Both have experience of being head coaches in the Eredivisie, which is thought to be intentional.

The trio were spotted by the media when they went out to lunch at an Italian restaurant.

United are pushing ahead with a reshuffle of their coaching and medical staff for the coming season.

Several high profile members of the medical staff have departed and will soon be replaced.