Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd still to close Obi-Martin signing
DONE DEAL: Chelsea close signing of Man Utd winger Sancho
The Bomb Squad? How Chelsea are becoming less and less a proper football club by the day
Edu beams: Arsenal never had Sterling in our plans, but...

Ten Hag expecting instant Man Utd impact from Ugarte

Ten Hag expecting instant Man Utd impact from Ugarte
Ten Hag expecting instant Man Utd impact from Ugarte
Ten Hag expecting instant Man Utd impact from UgarteAction Plus
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is banking on an instant impact from Manuel Ugarte.

The Uruguay midfielder completed his protracted move from PSG on deadline day yesterday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Asked what Ugarte will bring to United, Ten Hag said: "His personality.

"He can control, he has aggressiveness, and the squad and the team need that. I think that he can contribute many things to our team and I am sure that he will have a lot of success.

"He will certainly contribute to our high standards and be instrumental in us achieving our goals."

Mentions
Premier LeagueUgarte ManuelManchester United
Related Articles
Man Utd face early deadline to register Ugarte
Man Utd reach agreement with Paris Saint-Germain star
CLOSER? Man Utd and PSG reach Ugarte terms