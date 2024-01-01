Ten Hag expecting instant Man Utd impact from Ugarte

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is banking on an instant impact from Manuel Ugarte.

The Uruguay midfielder completed his protracted move from PSG on deadline day yesterday.

Asked what Ugarte will bring to United, Ten Hag said: "His personality.

"He can control, he has aggressiveness, and the squad and the team need that. I think that he can contribute many things to our team and I am sure that he will have a lot of success.

"He will certainly contribute to our high standards and be instrumental in us achieving our goals."