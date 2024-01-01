Ten Hag back on Man Utd training pitch after crunch week

Tribal Football
Dutchman Erik ten Hag returned to Manchester United's training ground on Monday.

The head coach has been under huge pressure in the Premier League so far this season.

United are 14th in the table and closer to the relegation zone than the top four places.

Per the BBC, United have not made any firm decision about the manager’s future.

Ten Hag is not in danger of losing his job, even though United fans may be seeking change.

The source adds that while club officials are not happy at the side's current standing, they will give Ten Hag more time to right the ship.

Premier LeagueManchester United
