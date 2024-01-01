Ugarte says he was disappointed to play out of position for Uruguay

Manchester United summer signing Manuel Ugarte has struggled out of position during the international break.

The Uruguayan has been used in defence by his national team due to injuries and suspensions.

Ugarte, who moved to United in the summer and has also struggled in the Premier League, hopes he can find his best form.

“It was not a good match," a disappointed Ugarte said to ESPN after a 1-0 loss to Peru on Saturday.

"We did not play well, it was a shame because I still believe that we are much better, but the match was ugly for us.

"The dressing room was strong before the match, the atmosphere was nice, but little by little we faded and we did not show good things in the match.

“Everyone can play and has the conditions to do so, but many times, when changing players it takes a little (time) to adapt. It is not an excuse either, the team's performance dropped. We need to go deeper, as we saw against Peru, we have to keep working.

"Honestly, I felt good with the ball, but I lack certain things as a defender. These are things that always enrich a player and we will see what happens on Tuesday."