Dalot happy for Chelsea defender Veiga after Portugal debut

Chelsea defender Renato Veiga has earned praise from several of his Portugal teammates.

Veiga received a first cap for the Portuguese national team in a 3-1 win over Poland.

He started at centre back alongside Ruben Dias of Manchester City for the full 90 minutes.

"Quinas debut on the chest (Portugal flag)," wrote Veiga on Instagram.

"Great display by the crew! Let's go Portugal."

"We had the opportunity to congratulate them (Veiga and Samu Costa) at the end of the game," Manchester United and Portugal star Diogo Dalot told A Bola.

"It's not easy, in an away game, against a strong team. The maturity with which they made their debut.

"Renato Veiga played an excellent game, he has been proving his worth. As a team, we helped each other a lot."