Tavernier on his stunning goal against Southampton: It's been a long time coming

Marcus Tavernier praised his Bournemouth teammates after their win over Southampton moved them up to fifth in the Premier League.

The winger came off the bench to score the Cherries’ third goal, securing the victory after earlier strikes from Dango Ouattara and Ryan Christie.

Advertisement Advertisement

Tavernier has recently returned from injury, making substitute appearances against Nottingham Forest, Liverpool, and Southampton while also starting in the FA Cup at Everton.

Tavernier told Sky Sports: “It's been a long time coming.

“I've hit the woodwork a few times, but amazing to get back fit on the pitch. That's the first thing.

“I mean, that's all I want, to be available for each and every week. But to come on today and get a goal is ultimately the best thing for me.”