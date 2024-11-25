Tarkowski opens up on Everton's "frustrating" draw against a 10 men Brentford side

James Tarkowski spoke following Everton's draw against Brentford which he says is frustrating for the whole team.

The Blues were held to a goalless draw by Thomas Frank’s side who defended well after Christian Norgaard was sent off following a VAR review. At full time many supporters jeered at another poor performance from an Everton side who don’t look to have any shape this season.

Tarkowski admitted that a failure to beat 10 men is simply not good enough and that the squad have no excuses for their poor start to the season.

“It is always a missed opportunity when you play against 10 men for that long, for sure, but we have got to play everyone twice this season.

“We are not playing anyone more than another team, so the games are coming no matter what, whoever you are playing against, so we just play whoever is next on the fixture list.

“So we go to Old Trafford next week, and the teams that we have got coming up, we have picked up points against them before.

“They are tough games, but you don’t get an easy game in this league where you are guaranteed three points. We look forward to them.”

The Blues are just 2 points away from the relegation zone and will be hoping which Tarkowski believes is down to a lack of threat in front of goal as well as the quality of the Premier League being so high.

“It is frustrating. I have been on the other end of that where we have defended with 10 men, and it is difficult for teams to break you down, so we knew it was going to be like that.

“They are a team that defends the box very well. We made chances, but sometimes they just don’t go in. It is very frustrating. A point on the board, and we have to just move on from there and go to the next game.

“There were chances there. Myko (Vitalii Mykolenko) had a right-foot chance, and Beto had a couple of chances; it wasn’t like we created nothing throughout the whole of the second-half.

“It was tough. They are a team that defends the box very well, so when they just have to just sit on the edge of their box, like they did, it was always going to be a difficult task. We made opportunities, but just not enough to put the ball in the back of the net.”

Everton face Ruben Amorim's Manchester United side next weekend in a game in which Sean Dyche's team can potentially turn their season around. Tarkowski admitted that they just need that one goal to bring confidence back to the side.

“Sometimes it just takes one little scruffy goal to go in, and then you go on a little run. So hopefully that will come next week when we go to Old Trafford.”

