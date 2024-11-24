Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd place Ederson high on shopping list
Real Madrid explore re-signing Man Utd veteran Casemiro
Man Utd boss Amorim: Rashford ready for Ipswich
Chiesa makes Liverpool loan decision

Everton boss Dyche explains Ndiaye 'experiment' in Brentford draw

Paul Vegas
Everton boss Dyche explains Ndiaye 'experiment' in Brentford draw
Everton boss Dyche explains Ndiaye 'experiment' in Brentford drawAction Plus
Everton boss Sean Dyche explained a positional adjustment for Iliman Ndiaye in yesterday's 0-0 draw with Brentford.

Dyche moved Ndiaye into a central role during the stalemate.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He later said, “I just thought we have looked at him in training, looked at different ways.

"Could he affect it, could he not? There are signs, I'm still not sure he is a true Premier League No.10. Dwight is not either. They are two skilful quality players and if we can get them in the right slots, they might produce something.

"We were working in different ways to to open up the opposition and change the feel of the performance.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueNdiaye IlimanBrentfordEverton
Related Articles
Brentford defender Collins: Everton point was for Norgaard
Everton goalkeeper Pickford: Norgaard didn't mean it
Everton boss Dyche frustrated failing to defeat 10-man Brentford