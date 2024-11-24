Everton boss Dyche explains Ndiaye 'experiment' in Brentford draw

Everton boss Sean Dyche explained a positional adjustment for Iliman Ndiaye in yesterday's 0-0 draw with Brentford.

Dyche moved Ndiaye into a central role during the stalemate.

He later said, “I just thought we have looked at him in training, looked at different ways.

"Could he affect it, could he not? There are signs, I'm still not sure he is a true Premier League No.10. Dwight is not either. They are two skilful quality players and if we can get them in the right slots, they might produce something.

"We were working in different ways to to open up the opposition and change the feel of the performance.”