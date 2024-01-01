Tribal Football
Tarkowski hoping for no late Everton sales

Everton are hopeful of avoiding any late sales of their star players due to financial reasons.

That is the view of veteran center half James Tarkowski, who spoke about the long season ahead.

Having lost their first two Premier League games, Everton know they face another relegation battle.

Tarkowski told reporters: “I think I’ve been involved in many transfers windows when there is a speculation.

“I think at times, people move on and people stay. I hope that all our players stay here, and we bring a few more faces in, so we’ve got a strong squad and competition.

“But yes, that’s out of our control. We had a strong team out there (at Tottenham) and as I say, we’ve got a few more faces back. We’ve got real competition for places and hopefully performances improve.”

