Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea STUNNED by Osimhen's contract demands
Flamengo coach Tite admits Man Utd want Wesley
Man Utd boss Ten Hag on new signings: We have to look for better
Man Utd boss Ten Hag explains Sancho omission

Everton boss Dyche: We have no money

Everton boss Dyche: We have no money
Everton boss Dyche: We have no money
Everton boss Dyche: We have no moneyAction Plus
Everton boss Sean Dyche admits he cannot buy after their thrashing at Tottenham.

Dyche says the club's on-off takeover has affected their transfer plans.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He stated, "It's a weird thing in football when people say: 'Why don't you go out and buy someone?' I'm like: 'What do you mean? There is no money.'

"It's as if, as a manager, I don't want to buy anyone. It's not that I am a manager wanting to keep the money here. Unless someone tells me something different, this is what we've got. 

 "People have been saying is it the ownership, the points (deduction), the injuries, this and that and all the rest of it but we've still found our way.

"And that's why it is important to stay focused. There's so much noise and stories every day around Everton and it is tough. It's not very often about the football. We've done it since I've been here and we have got to start again."

Mentions
Premier LeagueEvertonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Everton alerted as Trippier pushes for Newcastle exit
Maupay prepared to stay and fight at Everton
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer