Everton boss Dyche: We have no money

Everton boss Sean Dyche admits he cannot buy after their thrashing at Tottenham.

Dyche says the club's on-off takeover has affected their transfer plans.

He stated, "It's a weird thing in football when people say: 'Why don't you go out and buy someone?' I'm like: 'What do you mean? There is no money.'

"It's as if, as a manager, I don't want to buy anyone. It's not that I am a manager wanting to keep the money here. Unless someone tells me something different, this is what we've got.

"People have been saying is it the ownership, the points (deduction), the injuries, this and that and all the rest of it but we've still found our way.

"And that's why it is important to stay focused. There's so much noise and stories every day around Everton and it is tough. It's not very often about the football. We've done it since I've been here and we have got to start again."