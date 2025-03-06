Talented striker Wheatley signs new contract with Man Utd until 2028

Ethan Wheatley has signed a new contract with Manchester United until 2028 as he commits his future to the club he has been with his entire career.

The 19-year-old looks like the latest big prospect to come through the club’s academy and despite his lack of first team opportunities so far under manager Ruben Amorim he is certainly one to watch for the future as he continues to develop.

Wheatly joined United at the age of nine, having been part of the pre-Academy. During the first half of this season, at the age of 18, he averaged a goal every 117 minutes in Premier League 2 before joining League Two side Walsall on loan in January.

He spoke briefly on what a proud moment this is for him as he follows in the footsteps of Ryan Giggs and the Neville brothers who came through the academy and stayed with the club for the rest of their careers.

“Another proud moment for me and my family”, says Wheatley.

As a striker the teenager will face heavy competition for places at the club especially with reports suggesting United are set to sign a striker this summer which could keep him out of the team for some time before he can prove his worth.