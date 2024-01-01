Preston's Osmajic receives FA charge this week after biting Liverpool loanee

Preston North End forward Milutin Osmajic has received an FA charge this week.

The attacker was accused of biting an opponent - Blackburn Rovers’ on loan star Owen Beck.

The Liverpool loanee was also sent off in the game as a result of his reaction to the incident.

Blackburn manager John Eustace told BBC Radio Lancashire at the time: "Owen's got a big bite mark on the back of his neck and it's a shame the referee didn't see that."

Now the BBC states that an official charge has come through for Osmajic after the FA reviewed the evidence.

He has until Monday, 30th September to provide a response to the organization.