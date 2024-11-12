Dickson spotted in Newcastle's dressing room after leaving Man Utd role

Tribal Football
Luke Dickson recently left his role as Manchester United's Lead Academy Analyst and has now been seen in the Newcastle United dressing room.

The 28-year-old was seen celebrating with the Magpies after their win over Nottingham Forest at the weekend. He spoke about  leaving his role at the Red Devil’s on social media just weeks ago. 

"After 5 unbelievable years at Manchester United, I have decided to leave the club to pursue a new opportunity. 

"It has been an unforgettable period of time, with some of the best experiences of my life whilst getting to work with elite level practitioners on a day-to-day basis. There are too many people to mention but I cannot thank everyone enough." 

After five years at United he was placed on gardening leave which many fans felt was disrespectful, but after it was revealed that Newcastle did the same with Dan Ashworth it now looks to be even between the two sides. 

