Sutton says this year could be the time Forest "crack the Premier League"

Nottingham Forest have surprised a lot of people so far this season - but not Chris Sutton.

The former footballer was adamant that Forest would improve and impress under boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

As they sit comfortably midtable in the Premier League, Sutton believes they are in no danger of relegation.

"Last season he went in there and he wanted to stamp his imprint on the team and it’s taken time. This season there is a club there that certainly aren’t going to get relegated. He said on the It's All Kicking Off podcast.

In August he had said: "Things have been relatively quiet at Nottingham Forest compared to what usually happens with the ins and outs there each summer, and hopefully there will be less drama when the season starts too.

"I supported Forest as a boy so I always want them to do well, and I do think they will crack the Premier League eventually, and have a smoother ride. Maybe it will be this year.”