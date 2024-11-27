Suspended ref Coote denies allegations after text messages leaked

Coote denies allegations about his conduct after text messages leaked

PGMOL referee David Coote has hit back at allegations about his conduct this week.

The ref is now being accused of discussing the booking of a player BEFORE he refereed a game five years ago.

Per The Sun, Coote had a text exchange with a friend during which he suggested that a Leeds player would be booked.

He referenced Leeds star Ezgjan Alioski, who did get a yellow card in the 18th minute.

In a statement, Coote said: “I strongly refute these false and defamatory allegations.

“Whatever issues I may have had in my personal life, they have never affected my decision-making on the field.

“I have always held the integrity of the game in the highest regard, refereeing matches impartially, and to the best of my ability