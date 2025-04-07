Amorim adamant Man Utd showed "we're improving" after drab derby draw

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim urged fans to be "positive" after their 0-0 draw with Manchester City.

Amorim insists United showed they're "improving" on Sunday.

He said afterwards: "You can see it, (same) as me, the team is more comfortable. The positions, we can make better connections, we are pushing the opponents sometimes to the last third. We are defending and blocking the talented players like Manchester City have. I think we blocked most of the chances; they didn't create much. They had the ball, but without danger, so we are improving.

"Every player can improve. And they are here because they show something in other clubs. So, they have the quality, we have to spend more time with them. We are still a team, sometimes, that is more dangerous in transitions and we have to spend more time near the final third to get more opportunities.

"I think we did well. We play a different game compared to Nottingham (Forest) last week. I know the excitement of the game is not the same when you are not fighting for different things. Changes a little bit the environment of the derby. But I think we are improving how we defend, we are more compact, we gave them less space than the last games. So, we are improving. We create some chances and then I think we have, always the same problem, is the lack of goals.

"Look at the positive things. We had some games and I was here and trying to remember one opportunity; it wasn't there. Now, in the last games, we have the opportunities. Now we have to improve the last chance and the last shot."

On their Europa League quarterfinal first-leg against Lyon this week, Amorim also said: "It's really important. Again, it's not the most important thing for Manchester United because we have a lot of things to do, but you can see it, in this season, the Europa League is really important. We can reach the Champions League next season, we can win something, so we are going to do everything to try to go to the next stage."