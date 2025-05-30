Superkid Kroupi visits Bournemouth

Junior Kroupi has spent the week at Bournemouth.

The 18 year-old signed for the Cherries in January, though spent the past season in Ligue 2 with Lorient.

Kroupi dominated the competition as Lorient won promotion back from Ligue 1. The teen won the Ligue 2 Golden Boot and also the Ligue 2 Player of the Year.

Kroupi scored a stunning 22 goals in 30 appearances for Lorient, which ended the season as L2 champions.

The youngster has been in Bournemouth this week meeting with coaching staff and touring the club's facilities and the town.