Sunderland move to offer Rigg double-your-money proposal

Sunderland are ready to hand Chris Rigg a new deal.

The teenage wing-back is coveted across the Premier League, but Sunderland have no intentions to sell this summer.

Instead, Sunderland plan to offer Rigg a new double-your-money improvement on his current £20,000-a-week contract, says The Sun.

Sunderland are eager to tie down Rigg before the start of the new season as they go on a spending spree.

The Premier League new-boys have already made six new additions this summer, in a spend of over £100m.