DONE DEAL: Experienced defender Reinildo Mandava signs for Sunderland

Sunderland’s Premier League rebuild has begun as they announce the signing of Reinildo Mandava as a free agent.

The 31-year-old left-back has agreed a two-year deal with the Black Cats following the expiration of his contract at Atlético Madrid. Reinildo spoke to the club website and revealed that he is delighted to sign for the club and cannot wait to use his vast experience in helping the Black Cats fight to stay in the Premier League.

“It is a dream come true because it has always been my ambition to play in the Premier League – and I can’t wait to play for an historic club like Sunderland. I’m excited to meet the team, to fight, and to give everything for the Club.

“I want to help, to give power to my team-mates, and transmit my experience in the dressing room. Above all else, I want to make people happy and I will give everything to make that happen.”

Sporting Director, Kristjaan Speakman also opened up the deal for the defender who can play at left-back or in central defence and expressed that his passion for signing for the club really pushed the deal forward.

“We’ve had to be patient to finalise this transfer due to his involvement in the FIFA Club World Cup, but we’re delighted to welcome Reinildo to Wearside. We feel he’s an ideal profile for our full-back position and his experience is a perfect fit for our squad composition.

“He’s shown a real desire to join our Club throughout our discussions, and to be the first Mozambican to play in the Premier League. He’s highly motivated by this challenge and he has a personality I’m sure our supporters will connect with, so we are looking forward to welcoming him to Sunderland later this month.”

He will follow the likes of Enzo Le Fee, Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki through the door at the Stadium of Light as Sunderland build a side that is worthy of the Premier League and can avoid relegation back down to the Championship.