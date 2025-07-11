DONE DEAL: Sunderland swoop for Brighton winger Adingra

Sunderland have swooped for Brighton winger Simon Adingra.

The 23-year-old Ivory Coast international moves to Wearside for an initial fee of £21m plus bonuses. Adingra has signed a five-year deal.

Advertisement Advertisement

He made 29 Premier League appearances last season, scoring twice and adding two assists.

Adingra told the Sunderland website: "It's a pleasure to be here, and I cannot wait to get started.

"The club and the project are really exciting. I spoke with everyone and their interest in me made the decision easy - I wanted to be part of Sunderland's future.

"Playing in the Premier League has been a dream of mine since I was a kid, so to continue doing that is incredible. It's a big challenge ahead – we'll be facing top players and strong opponents - but I'm ready for it."

On why he made the move, the winger also said: “I spoke to the gaffer and the owner, and they showed me interest, so I decided to come and be part of the project.

“The Premier League was my dream since I was a kid – I am living my dream. Today, I’m here in Sunderland.”