Sunderland move for Wolves keeper Johnstone

Sunderland are moving for Wolves goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

The Sun says want to bring in Johnstone to compete with Anthony Patterson for No1 status at Sunderland.

New Sunderland goalkeeper coach Neil Cutler is driving the move for Johnstone. The pair worked together at Aston Villa and Wolves.

A loan arrangement is likely, with Johnstone still having three years left on his Wolves deal.

Johnstone made ten appearances for Wolves last season.