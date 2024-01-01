Sunderland legend Phillips becomes AFC Fylde's new manager

Tribal Football
Former Sunderland and England striker Kevin Phillips has found a job at AFC Fylde.

The ex-Premier League marksman joins as their new head coach effective immediately.

Phillips departed Hartlepool at the end of last season, having taken the team to 12th spot.

Fylde chairman David Haythornthwaite told the club website, external: “I am sure, like me, our fans will be excited with this appointment.

"I would like to thank Nathan and Chris for stepping in and taking charge for the last five games, during which time they have not only steadied the ship but put a smile back on people's faces."

