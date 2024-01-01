Man Utd watching Sunderland keeper Patterson

Tribal Football
Manchester United are reportedly interested in Sunderland's goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

The Red Devils are seeking the 24-year-old talent to be their new second-choice keeper, says The Sun

They may even see him as a potential successor to Andre Onana in the future. 

Patterson's recent performances have put him on the radar of the Red Devils as they aim to strengthen their squad.

United are likely to be in the market for a keeper in the summer, when Altay Bayindir may leave.

At the moment, the Turkish international is United’s no.2 and has already played this term.

