DONE DEAL: Bergkamp Jr lands new English club

Arsenal legend Denis Bergkamp has seen his son find a new team this week.

The 26-year-old has been without a club for four months amid a difficult time in his career.

However, National League South outfit Welling United have picked him up as a free agent.

Dutchman Mitchel Bergkamp will be hoping that he can help the club up the table.

They are presently in 18th in the sixth tier after a 6-0 loss to Boreham Wood in their last match.

Per The Sun, the deal is immediate and Bergkamp will link up with his new team this week.