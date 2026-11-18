Sunderland are expected to make several signings in the January transfer window after a poor start to the 2026/27 season.

Regis Le Bris' team have picked up seven points from four UEFA Europa League matches, and clinched a spot in the Carabao Cup quarter finals, but they've won just one of their two Premier League matches.

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Despite that weak run of form, Le Bris' position is not under immediate threat, and he's reportedly highlighted Franck Zambo Anguissa as a primary option at the start of 2027.

Anguissa was a target for Le Bris in the summer transfer window, with the Black Cats viewing the former Fulham man as a perfect fit to reinforce their midfield slots at the Stadium of Light.

Their initial interest was rejected by Napoli, but as per Sports Witness, Le Bris is now ready to make a renewed offer as he looks to add more Premier League experience to his ranks.

The Cameroon international is out of contract at the end of the campaign, and the Serie A giants are not planning a renewal offer at this stage, which could open the door for a cut-price deal.

However, Sunderland will not be unopposed in their push for the 31-year-old, with former club Marseille also expressing an interest in bringing him back to Ligue 1.